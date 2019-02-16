Kenneth R. Berk, 93, of Coleman, died Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 at MidMichigan Medical Center, Midland. He was born Dec. 2, 1925 in Warren Township, the son of the late Worthy and Dessie (Lower) Berk. Ken married Fern L. Dickinson, Dec. 1, 1945 in Coleman. He served with the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Ken retired from The Dow Chemical Co. in 1983 after 28 years. He was a life member of Faith United Methodist Church. Ken was a devoted, loving, kind and gentle husband and father. He is now rejoicing in heaven.



Survivors include his wife, Fern of Coleman; sons, Richard and wife Suzanne of Arlington, Texas, Keith of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; two grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. Ken will also be missed by a special family friend, Paul Newman.



The family would like to sincerely thank the EMT, law enforcement and staff of MidMichigan Medical Center, Midland for their professional and kind attention in Ken's last hours.



Cremation has taken place. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Contributions may be directed to Faith United Methodist Church. O'Laughlin Funeral Home, Inc. is assisting the family with arrangements.