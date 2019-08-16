Kenneth "Ken" Ray Cook, 55, of Midland, died Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 13, 2019 at MidMichigan Medical Center after an illness. He was born March 13, 1964 in Midland, the son of Jack and Corabell (Morr) Cook. He attended and graduated from Midland schools. Ken married the former Jacqueline Brown on Dec. 23, 1989 in Midland. Ken worked at S.C. Johnson for over 20 years as a technician. He enjoyed spending time with his family, hunting and fishing.



He is survived by his wife, Jacqueline; children, Jamie (Stacy) Maynard, Jason (Ashley) McDonald, and Jeremy (Melissa) Maynard. Also surviving are his parents, Jack and Corabelle Cook; three brothers, Jim (Kit) Cook, Bob (Celeste) Cook, Ed (Marion) Cook; one sister, Diane (Jim) Combs; five grandchildren, Jamie Jr., Cody, Jonathon, Jeremy Jr. and Josiah. He was preceded in death by one brother, Jack Jr.; and two sisters infant Myrna, and Sally Farley.



Funeral services will take place at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019 at Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home, 1200 W. Wheeler St., Pastor Carol Shepard officiating. Burial will be in Poseyville Cemetery. Ken's family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday from 12 p.m. until time of services. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Ken's family.