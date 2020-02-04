Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth Steger. View Sign Service Information Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home - Midland 1200 W. Wheeler St Midland , MI 48640 (989)-631-2292 Send Flowers Obituary





Ken was a loving father, grandfather, brother and friend. His children will remember his sense of humor and a sensitive side that was saved for those closest to him. From a family of cooks, Ken loved spending time in the kitchen listening to "tapes" and will be remembered as a generous host. His passion continued to everything outdoors, including snow and water skiing in his youth and anything competitive which later carried into a love for coaching. Although less fond of winter every year, Ken took full advantage of our great state and enjoyed warm summer days salmon fishing and cold mornings tucked into a deer blind. No matter if Ken was home or travelling, he never was without his essentials which included sweets, pretzels and the companionship of his beloved yellow lab "Izzy."



Ken will be missed by his children, Alisha (Korey Mudd) Steger, Robert (Kalen) Steger, Kiel (Shauna) Steger, Rebecca Barker; grandchildren, Ford, Keagan, Kaiden, Kielee, Noah and Christian. He is also survived by his brothers and sisters, Sandra (Brian) Spyker, Dennis (Mary) Steger, David (Nancy) Steger, Marilea (David) Fiting; Penny Wheelock and Gail Adam previously married, also many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and friends.



Kenneth Walter Steger, 62, of Midland, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 at his home. He was born the son of the late Joseph and Joan (Horden) Steger on May 18, 1957, in Midland. Ken attended Midland Public Schools and was a 1976 graduate of Midland High School. He continued his education at Delta College before starting his 25 years of employment as a maintenance manager with The Dow Chemical Co., retiring in 2006.

Ken was a loving father, grandfather, brother and friend. His children will remember his sense of humor and a sensitive side that was saved for those closest to him. From a family of cooks, Ken loved spending time in the kitchen listening to "tapes" and will be remembered as a generous host. His passion continued to everything outdoors, including snow and water skiing in his youth and anything competitive which later carried into a love for coaching. Although less fond of winter every year, Ken took full advantage of our great state and enjoyed warm summer days salmon fishing and cold mornings tucked into a deer blind. No matter if Ken was home or travelling, he never was without his essentials which included sweets, pretzels and the companionship of his beloved yellow lab "Izzy."

Ken will be missed by his children, Alisha (Korey Mudd) Steger, Robert (Kalen) Steger, Kiel (Shauna) Steger, Rebecca Barker; grandchildren, Ford, Keagan, Kaiden, Kielee, Noah and Christian. He is also survived by his brothers and sisters, Sandra (Brian) Spyker, Dennis (Mary) Steger, David (Nancy) Steger, Marilea (David) Fiting; Penny Wheelock and Gail Adam previously married, also many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and friends.

Visitation will be held Thursday from 4-7 p.m. and on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home, 1200 W. Wheeler St., Midland. The memorial service for Ken will take place 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 at the funeral home.

Published in Midland Daily News on Feb. 4, 2020

