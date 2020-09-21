Kenny Howard Erskine
Kenny H. Erskine, 64, of Midland, passed away Sept. 19, 2020 at MidMichigan Medical Center of Midland. He was born Jan. 30, 1956 to the late Howard and Sylvia (Jacobs) Erskine.
Ken retired as a lab technician from The Dow Chemical Co. in 2008. Ken loved riding his motorcycles. He also enjoyed spending his time helping many animal rescues.
Ken is survived by his son, Osborn Erskine; sisters, Joan Timmer, Karen (Randy) Breternitz; nieces and nephews, Christy, Richard, Danielle, Jaime, Lorraine and Melissa.
Ken was preceded in death by his sister, Jean Foust
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the Bissell Pet Foundation in his name or immediate family.
