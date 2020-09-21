1/1
Kenny Howard Erskine
Kenny H. Erskine, 64, of Midland, passed away Sept. 19, 2020 at MidMichigan Medical Center of Midland. He was born Jan. 30, 1956 to the late Howard and Sylvia (Jacobs) Erskine.
Ken retired as a lab technician from The Dow Chemical Co. in 2008. Ken loved riding his motorcycles. He also enjoyed spending his time helping many animal rescues.
Ken is survived by his son, Osborn Erskine; sisters, Joan Timmer, Karen (Randy) Breternitz; nieces and nephews, Christy, Richard, Danielle, Jaime, Lorraine and Melissa.
Ken was preceded in death by his sister, Jean Foust
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the Bissell Pet Foundation in his name or immediate family.
Smith-Miner Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Erskine family; to share a special memory, visit www.smithminer.com



Published in Midland Daily News on Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith-Miner Funeral Home
2700 W Wackerly St
Midland, MI 48640
(989) 832-8844
