Kent Hodges
Kent Hodges, 77, of Midland, passed away Oct. 18, 2020. He was born Jan. 17, 1943 in Sterling, Ill. to Walter and Fern (Keinlen) Hodges.
He graduated from Burlington High School, class of 1959. He attended Burlington College and Carthage College. He graduated with a B.A. in chemistry from Cartage in 1963, where he was a member of Delta Omega Nu Fraternity, played intramural sports, served as a dorm officer of the Central Avenue Dorm, was a member of the Honorary Fraternity Phi Mu Epsilon for majors in physics, engineering and mathematics.
Kent began working for The Dow Chemical Co. in Midland in June 1964. He was well recognized for his developments in odor and taste analysis and his contribution to the development of food packaging products that contributed no undesirable odors and tastes to the products contained within. He was promoted to analytical chemist in June 1966 and promoted to lead the Odor and Taste Group in the Analytical Laboratories in June 1968. Kent retired from Dow Chemical in 1997 after 33 years.
Kent received the following awards: The Scientists' Award in 1988, given by the Michigan applied Science and Technology Laboratories of The Dow Chemical Co. "in recognition of outstanding contributions to the development of a scientific approach for odor/taste characterization;" Norman E. Skelly Award in 1991 for "Excellence in Separation Science" toward understanding odor and taste problems in food packaging; Vernon A. Stenger Award in 1987 in analytical chemistry for pioneering work in odor and taste technology; Special Recognition Award for "championing the transfer of the Atomic Emission detector."
Kent married Barbara Ann Jones, daughter of Charles Jones and Dorothy Heinze of Manitowoc, Wis., Aug. 1, 1964. They were the parents of Beth Ann Hodges, Matthew Scott Hodges and Katherine Michelle Hodges.
Kent married his second wife, Eileen M. Bieszke on Dec. 30, 1988.
Kent enjoyed golfing and downhill skiing. He was a member of the Snowdrifters Ski Club for many years, planning and participating in multiple ski trips around the country and internationally.
Kent was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; aunt, Dorothy Jane Hodges of Tucson, Ariz.; uncle, Robert Glenn Hodges of Burlington, Iowa; and his daughter, Beth Ann Hodges of Madison, Wis.
Surviving are his children, Matthew and Jennie Hodges of Kentwood, Mich.; Katherine and Joe Tonnos of Okemos, Mich.; grandchildren, Ryan and Kyle Hodges of Kentwood, and Gavin and Amelia Tonnos of Okemos.
