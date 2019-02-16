Kepka Betty Belton, of Sanford, died Feb. 5, 2019 at Pinecrest Farms in Midland at the age of 84. She was a member of Meridian Church of God. Betty was an accomplished artist and was well known for her Czech eggs. To see more of Betty's story and to sign the online guestbook, visit www.cremationsocietymidmi.com
A memorial service for Betty will be conducted at 2 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 at Meridian Church of God, 2130 N. Meridian Road, Sanford, with the Rev. Kevin Tippin officiating. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions to Meridian Church of God or the Wilson Czech Museum in Wilson, Kan., or the Ellsworth County Historical Society in Ellsworth, Kan.