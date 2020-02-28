Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kerry Allswede. View Sign Service Information Anderson Funeral Home 40 North Main Street Springboro , OH 45066 (937)-748-6455 Visitation 9:30 AM - 11:00 AM St. Mary of the Assumption Church Springboro , OH View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Mary of the Assumption Church Springboro , OH View Map Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Floral Gardens Cemetery at the cemetery chapel Bay City , MI View Map Interment 2:00 PM Floral Gardens Cemetery Bay City , MI View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Kerry Allswede

Kerry A. Allswede, 70, of Springboro Ohio (raised in Midland, Mich.), passed away at home on Feb. 17, 2020 while holding the hand of his wife.

Kerry is survived by Joanne (Witucki), his spouse of 40 years; as well as a wonderful family that includes his devoted parents, Keith and Ethel; loving sister, Jill (Dan) Freeman; brothers-in-law, John (Laurie), Jim (Barb), Don (Isabel), Dan (Deb), Jerry (Linda), Tom (Kay) and Bill (Judy) Witucki. He was also blessed with numerous special family members, friends and co-workers, including his Aunt Marilyn, who was like a second mom when his mother was seriously ill, in-laws Ron (dec.) and Jan Witucki, and godchildren, Evan and Quinn Yenshaw.

Kerry's passion for planes, cars (and just about anything with an engine) began as a child and was fueled by frequent bike rides to the airport, catching plane rides and eventually earning his pilot's license. The proudest years of his career were those devoted to the B-2 Stealth Bomber SPO at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Following retirement, he was a frequent volunteer at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force.

Special thanks to Dan and Deb Witucki for their compassionate assistance, caring friends Jim Evans and Marilyn Steinke, Fr. Jim Manning for bringing God's peace through his visits and for the outpouring of love and support from so many dear family members, neighbors, and friends.

Kerry's Mass of Christian burial was at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Springboro, Ohio, on Feb. 20, 2020. Following Kerry's final flight to Michigan, interment was on Feb. 21 at Floral Gardens Cemetery in Bay City. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, St. Mary of the Assumption Parish in Springboro, Ohio, or Pancreatic Cancer Action Network. Arrangements: Anderson Funeral Home, Springboro, Ohio; Ambrose Funeral Home, Bay City.

