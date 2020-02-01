Guest Book View Sign Service Information W. L. Case and Company Funeral Home 4480 Mackinaw Rd. Saginaw , MI 48603 (989)-793-9700 Visitation 3:00 PM - 7:00 PM W. L. Case and Company Funeral Home 4480 Mackinaw Rd. Saginaw , MI 48603 View Map Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM W. L. Case and Company Funeral Home 4480 Mackinaw Rd. Saginaw , MI 48603 View Map Memorial service 11:00 AM W. L. Case and Company Funeral Home 4480 Mackinaw Rd. Saginaw , MI 48603 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Kevan Basil Marsh, 66, of Saginaw, beloved husband, son, brother, uncle, cousin and friend, passed away suddenly after a long and valiant battle with ALS/Lou Gehrig's Disease, on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020.



Kevan Marsh, a son of Midland, was born to the late James "Pete" Marsh and Patt Olds Marsh. He was a proud 1971 graduate of Midland High School. While there he played football and baseball.



Upon graduation, he attended Michigan State University, where he had the time of his life, becoming a full fledged and lifelong Spartan. He graduated with a bachelor of science degree in 1985. He received his master's in business administration from Saginaw Valley State College in 1986.



He married Trish Maziarz on May 18, 2002 in Saginaw. She survives him, and was the love of his life.



He was employed as first vice president and financial advisor with Morgan Stanley, retiring after many years of service. His work in this role was one of his greatest passions in life. He loved helping people understand how important it was to plan for their financial future.



Kevan was an avid outdoorsman and sportsman. It was a source of bonding time with his family. No brown trout or white-tailed deer was safe when he was on the hunt. He loved playing softball, golf and downhill skiing and attended many collegiate and professional sporting events. Kevan played competitive softball until he was 40, primarily for the Jock Shop Travel Team. He was active in the National Paddle Ball Association for many years by being a fierce competitor and also helping with many local tournaments. He had a passion for hunting, fishing and just being out in the woods as often as he could. Kevan and Trish travelled extensively, and especially enjoyed fun times with their "cruise group" and many happy days on the beaches in Florida with Scott and Vicki Wilson.



Kevan was a very active member in several Masonic orders. He was initiated into Salina Lodge No. 155 F. & A.M. in Saginaw and was transferred to Saginaw Lodge No. 77 where he served in several offices and was elected Worshipful Master for 2005. He became a 32nd Degree Mason in the Bay City Scottish Rite, serving in many offices including Sovereign Prince of the Council and on the Board of Trustees. Kevan had a real passion for the Bay City Scottish Rite's Children's Dyslexia Center and has served on its Board of Governors since its inception. For all of his diligent and faithful work, he was coroneted a 33rd Degree Scottish Rite Mason for the Northern Masonic Jurisdiction in Boston, Mass. on Aug. 25, 2009. He was created a Noble of Elf Khurafeh Shriners International where he also served in several capacities, including the Ritualistic Cast, as the Investment Advisor, and was a strong supporter of the Shriners International Children's Hospitals.



Surviving are Kevan's spouse, Trish; mother, Patt Marsh; sister, Dr. Michaele (Robert) Jaime; sister, Jamie (Les) Kellogg; brother, Eric (Mara Lee) Marsh; sisters-in-law, Monica (Steve) Birchmeier, Catherine Worden, Vicki Popp (Dave Connors); many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He is also survived by a loving group of caregivers who made his life these past few years as good as it could possibly be: Jacob, Susan, Tomeka, Denelle, Terri, Hannah, Samantha, Courtney, Makenna, Erin, Dakota, Austin, Steven and Michelle.



He was preceded in death by his father, James "Pete" Marsh.



Honoring Kevan's wishes, cremation has taken place. A memorial service will take place at 11 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at W.L. Case and Company Funeral Chapel, 4480 Mackinaw, Saginaw. There will be a Masonic Memorial Service at this time, as well, with a Shrine walk-through to follow. Family and friends are welcome to visit at the W. L. Case Funeral Chapel on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, from 3-7 p.m., and from 10 a.m. until time of the memorial service on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020.



In lieu of flowers, those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider memorials to the Bay City Scottish Rite's Children's Dyslexia Center or ALS of Michigan.

Published in Midland Daily News on Feb. 1, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Midland Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close