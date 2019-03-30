Obituary Guest Book View Sign





Kevin was born Oct. 22, 1955 to his parents, Martin and Evelyn Battjes in Kalamazoo. He graduated from Portage Central Schools and went on to study chemistry at Western Michigan University, where he met his wife Joyce (Pippin) of 41 years. He earned his master's in chemistry from Central Michigan University while working as a chemist at Michigan Molecular Institute. He continued working with Impact Analytical before retiring in 2015 and starting his own consulting business.



Kevin and Joyce were married on Dec. 10, 1977. Together they raised three children, Jeremy, Daniel and Sarah.



Kevin was a long-time member of St. John's Lutheran Church where he served as an elder and chairperson of the Board of Trustees and Compensation Committee. Behind the scenes Kevin was involved in countless youth events, school functions and church meals serving the community alongside his wife with the members of St. John's.



Kevin had a great love for the water and a relentless commitment to his family. Kevin and Joyce shared memorable adventures while travelling the Great Lakes with friends at the Bay City Yacht Club. During colder months he enjoyed woodworking and time spent ice fishing with friends. Beyond all of his commitments Kevin was a devoted husband, father and grandfather who dedicated himself to caring for his family while spoiling his grandchildren with trips to the ice cream shop.



Kevin is survived by his wife, Joyce; son, Jeremy and wife Nicole (Stendel) with children Andrew (8) and twins Alexandra and Colin (5) in Arkansas; son, Daniel and wife Stacie (Selich) with son Lukas (5) in North Carolina; daughter, Sarah in Grand Rapids; sister, Cindy and husband Verne Mills; sister, Donna and husband Glen Bumgardner; niece, Becky (Bumgardner) and husband Michael King and family; brother-in-law, Mark Pippin and wife Penny with extended loving family in Illinois. Kevin was preceded in death by his parents, Martin and Evelyn Battjes; and his in-laws, Ross and Marjory Pippin.



Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at St. John's Lutheran Church, 505 E. Carpenter St. Pastors Daniel Kempin and Josh Parsons will officiate, immediately followed by graveside committal service at City of Midland Municipal Cemetery. Kevin's family will receive friends at Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home, 1200 W. Wheeler St., on Monday, April 1 from 4-7 p.m., and at the church on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until time of the service. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider St. John's Lutheran Church or Midland County Foster Closet.

Funeral Home Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home - Midland

1200 W. Wheeler St

Midland , MI 48640

