Kevin Coltson (1963 - 2019)
  • "SAD DAY FOR THE DERILICTS FOR SURE A GOOD FRIEND WHEN I WAS..."
    - GARY SMITH
  • "Oh no! He was always so helpful when I needed help with..."
    - L S
  • "I am just shocked! My heart is so sad. Kevin was such a..."
  • "This is terrible. I still can't believe it. God must have..."
    - Curt
  • "My heart sank to hear this news, I am so sad for all of..."
    - Kim bevier Putnam
Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home - Midland
1200 W. Wheeler St
Midland, MI
48640
(989)-631-2292
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home - Midland
1200 W. Wheeler St
Midland, MI 48640
Funeral service
Friday, May 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home - Midland
1200 W. Wheeler St
Midland, MI 48640
Kevin L. Coltson, 56, of Midland, passed away suddenly at home, Sunday, May 12, 2019 as a result of a heart condition. He was born Jan. 21, 1963 in Midland, son of Rose (Wasskevich) Coltson and the late of Earl Coltson. Kevin was a 1981 graduate of Midland High School. He loved to hunt, fish and play bingo. He was always there for family and friends. Kevin was his children's hero.

Surviving besides his mother, Rose, is his daughter, Hannah; sons, Colin and Ryan; their mother, Claudette Lenz; sisters, Peggy (Jim) Gray, Pam (Gene) Moyer; brother, Brian (Sheryl) Coltson; beloved nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and coworkers at Lowe's in Midland.

Funeral Services for Kevin will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, May 17, 2019 at Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home, 1200 W. Wheeler St., Midland. Father Andy Booms will officiate. Kevin will be buried with his father at the New Calvary Cemetery in Midland at a later date. Kevin's family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of service.

Those planning and expression of sympathy are asked to consider Kevin's children.
Published in Midland Daily News on May 16, 2019
