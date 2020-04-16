Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kevin Jon Nightlinger. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Kevin Jon Nightlinger

Kevin Jon Nightlinger, 55, born and raised in Midland, passed away unexpectedly of a medical condition at his home with family on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020.

Kevin was preceded in death by his mother, Joyce (Palmer) Nightlinger. Kevin is survived by his maternal grandmother, Vivian Palmer of Midland; his father, Hugh Nightlinger of Midland; his brother, Ken Nightlinger (Cindy Nightlinger) of Hessel, Mich.; his sister, Kellie Nightlinger (Rich Ren) of Juneau, Alaska and Epoufette, Mich.; nephews, Jared Nightlinger of Wixom, Mich., Preston Nightlinger (Erin Connelly) of Whitmore Lake, Mich.; niece, Hope Nightlinger (Mitchell Fultz) of Hessel; and five special great-nieces and great-nephews.

One of Kevin's favorite activities was spending time with his family whether immediate or extended family; it was his life. Kevin enjoyed fishing, hunting, muscle cars, bike riding, family gatherings and walking in the woods.

Cremation was conducted by Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home. No funeral was held due to ongoing viral pandemic. The family plans a celebration of Kevin's life to be announced at a later date.

Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider a donation in Kevin's name to the Lincoln Township Fire Rescue Department.

A special thanks to the Midland County Regional 911 Dispatcher on duty, Lincoln Township Fire-Rescue Personnel, Tpr. Brent Haag of the Michigan State Police, Mid-Michigan Regional Medical Center Paramedics, and Dr. Wagner.

Please feel to share memories and or photos of Kevin or video condolences at Ware-Smith-Woolever's website.





Kevin Jon NightlingerKevin Jon Nightlinger, 55, born and raised in Midland, passed away unexpectedly of a medical condition at his home with family on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020.Kevin was preceded in death by his mother, Joyce (Palmer) Nightlinger. Kevin is survived by his maternal grandmother, Vivian Palmer of Midland; his father, Hugh Nightlinger of Midland; his brother, Ken Nightlinger (Cindy Nightlinger) of Hessel, Mich.; his sister, Kellie Nightlinger (Rich Ren) of Juneau, Alaska and Epoufette, Mich.; nephews, Jared Nightlinger of Wixom, Mich., Preston Nightlinger (Erin Connelly) of Whitmore Lake, Mich.; niece, Hope Nightlinger (Mitchell Fultz) of Hessel; and five special great-nieces and great-nephews.One of Kevin's favorite activities was spending time with his family whether immediate or extended family; it was his life. Kevin enjoyed fishing, hunting, muscle cars, bike riding, family gatherings and walking in the woods.Cremation was conducted by Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home. No funeral was held due to ongoing viral pandemic. The family plans a celebration of Kevin's life to be announced at a later date.Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider a donation in Kevin's name to the Lincoln Township Fire Rescue Department.A special thanks to the Midland County Regional 911 Dispatcher on duty, Lincoln Township Fire-Rescue Personnel, Tpr. Brent Haag of the Michigan State Police, Mid-Michigan Regional Medical Center Paramedics, and Dr. Wagner.Please feel to share memories and or photos of Kevin or video condolences at Ware-Smith-Woolever's website. Published in Midland Daily News on Apr. 16, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Midland Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close