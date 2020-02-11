Kim Ernest Stellmacher, 68, of Midland, died Thursday morning, Feb. 6, 2020 at his home. He was born Jan.10, 1952 in Midland, son of the late Ernest A. and Ida May (Codling) Stellmacher. Kim was a 1971 graduate of Dow High School. On Sept. 26, 1971 he married the former Pamela Gallagher in Midland at St. John's Lutheran Church. He was employed by Dow Corning Corp as a crew leader for 22 years, retiring in 1996. His enjoyments included hunting, fishing, boating and snowmobiling. His greatest enjoyment of all was spending time with his family, especially time with his beloved grandkids.
Kim will be missed by his wife, Pamela; his daughter and her spouse, Angela Stellmacher and Nate Cleghorn of Midland; two grandchildren, Nathan Cleghorn and Katelyn Cleghorn. He will also be missed by nieces, nephews and friends. In addition to his parents, Kim was preceded in death by his brother, Vance Anderson; and sister, Sharon Kennedy.
Cremation has taken place and a celebration of Kim's life is being planned for a later date. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the Humane Society of Midland County or to Kim's family. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Ware-Smith
-Woolever Funeral Directors.