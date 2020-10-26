Kimberlee Fraley

Kimberlee Marie Fraley (Primeau), affectionately known to most as "MeMe" or "Kimi," passed away at 11:37 a.m. on Saturday, October 24, 2020.

She is survived by her husband, Bill Fraley; and father, William Primeau. She raised two strong, independent and awemazing daughters, Nikki Lalone and Sarah Lalone (her girls); and three incredibly silly "grandbrats," Adrian, Xylar and Jayon (her boys).

For those who knew MeMe, her grandchildren were her life. To them, she was pure MAGIC. "My butt just said I love you" was just one of many most valuable life lessons she taught her boys.

Kim is also survived by siblings, Billy Primeau, Tammy Whitcher, and Mary LaLone; six nieces and nephews; many lifelong friends and a whole bunch of Ride or Die chicks!

She was the most loving, kind, generous, funny, beautiful, smart, resourceful, helpful, selfless, strong, caring, wild and incredible woman this world has ever seen. A true warrior!

Often misunderstood and always passionate, Kim always stood up for what was right and what she believed in...and she wasn't afraid to speak her mind. The word "No" just wasn't in her vocabulary (ask her grandbrats) and her family and loved ones wouldn't have had it any other way.

The world will never be the same without her.

Heaven gained another angel as Kim joined her beloved mother Karen Primeau (Kerr) who passed in November 2012.

A memorial service will be held on what would have been her 60th birthday on December 2, 2020 in her hometown of Sanford. For details and to share memories of this beautiful woman, please follow @KeepMemeStrong on Facebook.



