1/1
Kimberlee Fraley
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kimberlee's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kimberlee Fraley
Kimberlee Marie Fraley (Primeau), affectionately known to most as "MeMe" or "Kimi," passed away at 11:37 a.m. on Saturday, October 24, 2020.
She is survived by her husband, Bill Fraley; and father, William Primeau. She raised two strong, independent and awemazing daughters, Nikki Lalone and Sarah Lalone (her girls); and three incredibly silly "grandbrats," Adrian, Xylar and Jayon (her boys).
For those who knew MeMe, her grandchildren were her life. To them, she was pure MAGIC. "My butt just said I love you" was just one of many most valuable life lessons she taught her boys.
Kim is also survived by siblings, Billy Primeau, Tammy Whitcher, and Mary LaLone; six nieces and nephews; many lifelong friends and a whole bunch of Ride or Die chicks!
She was the most loving, kind, generous, funny, beautiful, smart, resourceful, helpful, selfless, strong, caring, wild and incredible woman this world has ever seen. A true warrior!
Often misunderstood and always passionate, Kim always stood up for what was right and what she believed in...and she wasn't afraid to speak her mind. The word "No" just wasn't in her vocabulary (ask her grandbrats) and her family and loved ones wouldn't have had it any other way.
The world will never be the same without her.
Heaven gained another angel as Kim joined her beloved mother Karen Primeau (Kerr) who passed in November 2012.
A memorial service will be held on what would have been her 60th birthday on December 2, 2020 in her hometown of Sanford. For details and to share memories of this beautiful woman, please follow @KeepMemeStrong on Facebook.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Midland Daily News on Oct. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved