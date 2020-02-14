Kimberly 'Kimmy' Studer
Kimberly "Kimmy" Studer, was surrounded by family and friends when she left us unexpectedly, to be with departed loved ones, Feb. 13, 2020. She was born on Oct. 20, 1960 to the late Wayne and Phyllis (Friddy) Studer. Kimmy was a mother, sister, aunt and grandmother. She and Cook spent 30 years together raising their children. Kimmy loved going to the casino, spending time with her children and grandchildren including poker night. She was loved by many for her unique personality, quick wit and great sense of humor. Kimmy never hesitated to offer a helping of blunt honesty. There are not enough words to describe how much she will be missed.
Kimmy is survived by her spouse, Gregg Cookenmaster; daughters, Jackie and Jamie; daughter-in-law, Monique; sons Arthur and Emmet; sons-in-law, Chad and Marlyn; brothers, Lewie and Philly; sisters-in-law, Angie and Annie; sisters, Diana and Krissy; brother-in-law, Jimmy; grandchildren, Haley Brooke, Abby "Bad Kid" Reali, Aidyn and Alex. She also leaves "her person" Sherry Flood and son Roger; nephews, Robert and Casey; as well as many other nephews and nieces who so loved their "Mean Aunt Kimmy." She will be dearly missed by her fur babies Sonny, Farrah, Freeta and Franny. In addition to her parents, Kimmy was preceded in death by her infant son, Alex Burke; brother, Tom; and sister, Nancy.
Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020 at Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Chapel, 1200 W. Wheeler St. Her family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from 11 a.m. until the time of service. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the Humane Society of Midland County.
Published in Midland Daily News on Feb. 14, 2020