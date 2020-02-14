Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kimberly "Kimmy" Studer. View Sign Service Information Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home - Midland 1200 W. Wheeler St Midland , MI 48640 (989)-631-2292 Send Flowers Obituary

Kimberly 'Kimmy' Studer

Kimberly "Kimmy" Studer, was surrounded by family and friends when she left us unexpectedly, to be with departed loved ones, Feb. 13, 2020. She was born on Oct. 20, 1960 to the late Wayne and Phyllis (Friddy) Studer. Kimmy was a mother, sister, aunt and grandmother. She and Cook spent 30 years together raising their children. Kimmy loved going to the casino, spending time with her children and grandchildren including poker night. She was loved by many for her unique personality, quick wit and great sense of humor. Kimmy never hesitated to offer a helping of blunt honesty. There are not enough words to describe how much she will be missed.

Kimmy is survived by her spouse, Gregg Cookenmaster; daughters, Jackie and Jamie; daughter-in-law, Monique; sons Arthur and Emmet; sons-in-law, Chad and Marlyn; brothers, Lewie and Philly; sisters-in-law, Angie and Annie; sisters, Diana and Krissy; brother-in-law, Jimmy; grandchildren, Haley Brooke, Abby "Bad Kid" Reali, Aidyn and Alex. She also leaves "her person" Sherry Flood and son Roger; nephews, Robert and Casey; as well as many other nephews and nieces who so loved their "Mean Aunt Kimmy." She will be dearly missed by her fur babies Sonny, Farrah, Freeta and Franny. In addition to her parents, Kimmy was preceded in death by her infant son, Alex Burke; brother, Tom; and sister, Nancy.

Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020 at Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Chapel, 1200 W. Wheeler St. Her family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from 11 a.m. until the time of service. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the Humane Society of Midland County.





Kimberly 'Kimmy' StuderKimberly "Kimmy" Studer, was surrounded by family and friends when she left us unexpectedly, to be with departed loved ones, Feb. 13, 2020. She was born on Oct. 20, 1960 to the late Wayne and Phyllis (Friddy) Studer. Kimmy was a mother, sister, aunt and grandmother. She and Cook spent 30 years together raising their children. Kimmy loved going to the casino, spending time with her children and grandchildren including poker night. She was loved by many for her unique personality, quick wit and great sense of humor. Kimmy never hesitated to offer a helping of blunt honesty. There are not enough words to describe how much she will be missed.Kimmy is survived by her spouse, Gregg Cookenmaster; daughters, Jackie and Jamie; daughter-in-law, Monique; sons Arthur and Emmet; sons-in-law, Chad and Marlyn; brothers, Lewie and Philly; sisters-in-law, Angie and Annie; sisters, Diana and Krissy; brother-in-law, Jimmy; grandchildren, Haley Brooke, Abby "Bad Kid" Reali, Aidyn and Alex. She also leaves "her person" Sherry Flood and son Roger; nephews, Robert and Casey; as well as many other nephews and nieces who so loved their "Mean Aunt Kimmy." She will be dearly missed by her fur babies Sonny, Farrah, Freeta and Franny. In addition to her parents, Kimmy was preceded in death by her infant son, Alex Burke; brother, Tom; and sister, Nancy.Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020 at Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Chapel, 1200 W. Wheeler St. Her family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from 11 a.m. until the time of service. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the Humane Society of Midland County. Published in Midland Daily News on Feb. 14, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Midland Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close