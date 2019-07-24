Kris Alan Baringer, 68, a longtime resident of Midland, has left us all too soon, fighting the Big C, cancer. It won, and Kris lost.
Kris was born Sept. 1, 1950, in Midland, to Robert and Norma (Craig) Baringer. Kris was a lifetime playboy in the respect of motorcycle building, designing and painting, motocross, sidecar ice racing, water trick skiing, lots of boating, airplane pilot, built a one-man-mini-submarine, and his entire life, from 12 years of age to the present, a drummer with bands as Midnight Rider, Sidewinder and The Red Eye Band. The other life time hobby of scuba diving, which he also was a certified instructor of over 10 years traveling half way around the world guiding groups and families on vacation dive trips.
Kris is survived by his wife, Mary Ann Garrison-Baringer; stepchildren, Scottie Michael, Sarah Michelle and Jerami Cass Garrison all in the tri-city area. He also has five surviving grandchildren.
Kris has asked for "no" funeral. He will be entrusted to Smith
-Miner Funeral Home of Midland.
"A special thanks to my wife Mary Ann, stepdaughter Sarah, Steven Harnick, Steve Jones and Sid Cohoon for keeping me semi sane through my battle. Peace out, drink up!"
He will be missed by all who knew him.
God Bless! You did well and your mother is proud! That's what matters.
