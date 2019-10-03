Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kriss Anderson Arbury. View Sign Service Information Smith-Miner Funeral Home 2700 W Wackerly St Midland , MI 48640 (989)-832-8844 Send Flowers Obituary





Kriss was a member of the Good Shepard Lutheran Church. He was a former Midland County Sheriff deputy. He was a dog lover and raised shire horses. Along with tending his farm, Kriss enjoyed driving boats, cars, and tractors. He was an avid supporter of the University of Michigan, especially the football organization. Kriss loved being a resident of Midland and supported his community in many different ways.



Kriss is survived by his wife, Carol (Vogelsang) Arbury; children, Julie Carol Arbury, Anderson Phelps Arbury, Ted Kriss (Kathy) Arbury, and Kristina Arbury; grandchildren, Emelia Arbury, Ted Jr. Arbury, Tana Arbury, and Richard Arbury; one great-granddaughter, Ziri; sisters, Jackqueline (Bill) Hoetger, Margaret Bergtold; sister in-law, Suzie Arbury.



Kriss was preceded in death by his brother, Robin Arbury.



A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church with Pastor Jacob Behnken and Pastor John Seifert officiating. Visitation will be held Monday, Oct. 7 at Smith-Miner Funeral Home from 4-7 p.m., and from 10 a.m. until time of service at the church.



Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.



