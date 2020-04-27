Guest Book View Sign Service Information Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home - Midland 1200 W. Wheeler St Midland , MI 48640 (989)-631-2292 Send Flowers Obituary

Kyle D. Gay

Kyle D. Gay, 61, of Sanford, husband, father, papa, brother, friend, donut connoisseur, fishing and hunting mentor and the author of decades of laughter was raised to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, April 19, 2020 where he will spend eternity restored, fishing in heaven with his loved ones and his Creator.

Kyle was born to the late Henry and Mary (Conklin) Gay in Midland, Nov. 25, 1958. He was a wonderful man who was described as exceedingly generous and would literally take the shirt off his back (if he was wearing one) for a stranger. He was a handsome man, with a wonderful smile, who will be remembered for his Herculean strength, tender heart and witty sense of humor. Kyle was resourceful, talented and creative - using his strong hands to transform the ordinary to extraordinary. Kyle was most known and respected for his love and knowledge of the great outdoors. He was a passionate and skilled outdoorsman who gave back to others by guiding and leading on the water and in the woods. Through this passion, Kyle provided for his family and brought people together around the table for fellowship. His fish fry and wild game experiences were one-of-a-kind and always included incredible dishes that could literally feed an army. Kyle's immediate family is grateful for the physically demanding work he tirelessly performed as a mason to pay the bills and his hands-on approach to being a dad and papa. Chief of play and fun and outdoor adventures, Kyle will be desperately missed by more people than he could have imagined.

Kyle is survived by an adoring wife, Betty (Crower), who shared in the sickness and health and richer or poorer of life with him for over 40 years. His jokes and playful antics that kept their marriage light and full of laughter began in geometry class at Midland High School in 1974. Kyle leaves a son and best friend behind, Matt Gay, whom he would have done anything for. And finally, a daughter and son-in-law, Jessica (Gay) and David Lyon (of Colorado) who brought Kyle three grandchildren. Blaine, Hannah and Severan were blessed to learn and laugh with their beloved Papa and have many memories to cherish. Kyle was part of a large family who all recognized how amazing he was, even when he couldn't. Sisters, Kelli (Mark) Johnson and Kasandra (Jeff) Andridge; brothers, Kevin (Sharron) Gay and Kameron (Stephanie) Gay; mother-in-law, Mildred Crower; brothers and sisters-in-law, Diane (Chet) Rolka, Colleen (Jimmy) Poole, Bob (Debbie) Crower, Ann (Tim) Hurley and Steve (Sarah) Crower; his German Shorthaired Pointer, Fin; and a remarkable, loving group of nephews, nieces, cousins and numerous friends that will remember him fondly forever.

Kyle had a warrior spirit throughout his life, but most importantly believed that Jesus Christ, the son of God, is the one true God. Kyle's friends and family can rest assured that he was never alone and through Kyle's faith God demonstrated what He alone can do to restore us to wholeness. In the end God, in his great mercy and grace, took Kyle at the exact moment that was planned from the beginning of time and he is now free. Free indeed.

There will be a celebration of life at the Gay residence, in Sanford, on June 27, 2020. Details forthcoming. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to For A Brighter Tomorrow. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Ware-





