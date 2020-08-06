Kyran J. Miller
Kyran J. Miller, age 74 of Hermiston, Oregon, formerly of Midland, passed away Tuesday evening July 28, 2020 at Trios Health in Kennewick, Washington from complications of COVID-19. The son of the late Fred C. and D. Marie Tedball was born in Grand Haven, Michigan on September 30, 1945. He was raised and educated in Fruitport, Michigan and was a 1963 graduate of Muskegon High School. Ky served in the United States Army for 3 years during Vietnam. Upon returning he attended Muskegon Community College and went on to graduate from Worsham College of Mortuary Science. Upon receiving his license from the State of Michigan in Mortuary Science, Ky moved to Midland in 1972 and began working for the Wilson Funeral Home. In 1987 he became the full owner of Wilson MILLER Funeral Home, until his retirement in 2016.
Ky was a member of Centre Lodge 273 of Free and Accepted Mason in Midland where he served as Master of Lodge in 1994, Bay City Consistory Ancient and Accepted Scottish Rite, and the Elf Khurafeh Shrine Temple.
In 2016, Ky moved to Hermiston, Oregon where he was a member of Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church and was involved in their Prison Ministry program and the church soup kitchen. He was also involved with the Agape House and the local Lions Club. He enjoyed going fishing and traveling.
Surviving are many nieces, nephews, great nieces, nephews, and great friends. In addition to his parents, Ky was preceded in death by his brothers, Robert D. Miller, Garth J. Miller and Darell Miller.
Due to restriction from COVID-19, a private funeral service will be held on Tuesday August 11, 2020 at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, Sanford with Father Dan Fox, OFM, Cap officiating. A video of the service will be available at www.wilson-miller.com
following the service. Interment will be in Fruitport Township Cemetery, Muskegon. Memorials contribution in Ky's name may be directed to Shriners Hospitals for Children
c/o Elf Khurafeh Shriners PO Box 1 Clio, Michigan 48420. Arrangements are under the care of Wilson MILLER Funeral Home.