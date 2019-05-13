Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lux and Whiting Funeral Chapel 156 W Saginaw Breckenridge , MI 48615 (989)-842-3547 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Lux and Whiting Funeral Chapel 156 W Saginaw Breckenridge , MI 48615 View Map Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Countryside United Brethren Church Funeral service 11:00 AM Countryside United Brethren Church Send Flowers Obituary





He was born Aug. 15, 1953 in Cook County, Ill., the son of Evelyn Jones and that same year his grandparents, Norris and Mabel Jones, opened the Gordonville Grocery. The family has been running the store ever since. In 2000 Lanny and his wife Donna took over ownership of the store, now working alongside their children and grandchildren.



Lanny was a jack-of-all trades and enjoyed woodworking. He cherished the time he spent with his family, especially Sunday dinners.



Lanny is survived by his wife of 44 years, Donna of Breckenridge; three children, Amber (Ben Young) Hunter, Ashley (Tony) Rhodes and Logan Fick all of Breckenridge; nine grandchildren, Haley, Lucy, Donna, Olive, Pearl, Hazel, Willow, Liam and Emma; his mother, Evelyn Fick of Breckenridge; a sister, Kimberly (Bruce) Dopp of Gladwin; a brother, Kevin Fick of Breckenridge; brother-in-law, Steve (Gale) Sharp of Auburn and many nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his father, Amiel Fick; and his grandparents, Norris and Mabel Jones.



Funeral services will be held Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Countryside United Brethren Church with Pastor Lee Rhodes officiating. Interment will follow in Porter Township Cemetery, Midland County. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 14 from 5-8 p.m. at Lux and Whiting Funeral Chapel, Breckenridge and on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the time of services at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to Countryside United Brethren Church.



To view Lanny's obituary online or to leave a condolence for the family please visit Lanis William "Lanny" Fick, 65, of Breckenridge, passed away Friday, May 10, 2019 at Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids surrounded by his family. He was a 1971 graduate of Bullock Creek High School and married the love of his life, Donna Sharp, on May 10, 1975 in Midland.He was born Aug. 15, 1953 in Cook County, Ill., the son of Evelyn Jones and that same year his grandparents, Norris and Mabel Jones, opened the Gordonville Grocery. The family has been running the store ever since. In 2000 Lanny and his wife Donna took over ownership of the store, now working alongside their children and grandchildren.Lanny was a jack-of-all trades and enjoyed woodworking. He cherished the time he spent with his family, especially Sunday dinners.Lanny is survived by his wife of 44 years, Donna of Breckenridge; three children, Amber (Ben Young) Hunter, Ashley (Tony) Rhodes and Logan Fick all of Breckenridge; nine grandchildren, Haley, Lucy, Donna, Olive, Pearl, Hazel, Willow, Liam and Emma; his mother, Evelyn Fick of Breckenridge; a sister, Kimberly (Bruce) Dopp of Gladwin; a brother, Kevin Fick of Breckenridge; brother-in-law, Steve (Gale) Sharp of Auburn and many nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his father, Amiel Fick; and his grandparents, Norris and Mabel Jones.Funeral services will be held Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Countryside United Brethren Church with Pastor Lee Rhodes officiating. Interment will follow in Porter Township Cemetery, Midland County. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 14 from 5-8 p.m. at Lux and Whiting Funeral Chapel, Breckenridge and on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the time of services at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to Countryside United Brethren Church.To view Lanny's obituary online or to leave a condolence for the family please visit www.luxfuneralhomes.com

Published in Midland Daily News on May 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Midland Daily News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close