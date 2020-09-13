1/1
LaRetta Major
LaRetta Major
F. LaRetta Major, 97, of Midland, Michigan died September 11, 2020 at her home at Riverside Place in Midland.
She is the daughter of Joe and Darlien Mustoe. She was born in Scotland Co., Missouri, in 1922. LaRetta attended Detroit schools and the Detroit Business Institute. After graduating in 1942, she married Leo C. Major on May 8, 1943. They spent 47 years together raising their two children and making wonderful memories with their family and friends. Before Leo's death in 1990, LaRetta cherished their ten winters together in Kissimmee, Florida. LaRetta was an accomplished seamstress, card player, bingo, avid walker and loved her knitting and cross stitching. LaRetta continued many of these activities until her death.
Surviving are her daughter, Donna Jo (Rick) Aiken of Midland and son, Tom L. Major (deceased wife, Laura) of Gualala, CA.; 4 grandchildren, Jo L. (Lawrence) Adams of Guatemala City, Guatemala, Blaine L. (Ann) Varner of Columbus, OH, Curtis R. (Melanie) Major of Vista, CA and Nicholas A. (Naomi) Major of Albion, CA.; 2 step-grandchildren, Heather Aiken of Saginaw Twp., Brandon Aiken of Midland; 6 great-grandchildren and 7 step-great-grandchildren.
Preceding her in death was her husband, Leo C. Major, her parents, Joe and Darlien Mustoe;her grandson Clayton W. Varner and good friend and companion, Walter Nehil.
In honoring LaRetta's wishes cremation has taken place. A private funeral will be held at Wilson MILLER Funeral Home with Rev. Michael T. Sawicki officiating. Interment of her ashes will be in Midland City Cemetery. Those wishing to live stream the service may do so via LaRetta obituary page at wilson-miller.com beginning at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to First United Methodist Church, 315 L. Larkin St., Midland, MI 48640.



Published in Midland Daily News on Sep. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Wilson MILLER Funeral Home - Midland
4210 N. Saginaw Rd
Midland, MI 48640
989-839-9966
