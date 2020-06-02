Larry A. Key
Larry A. Key, 84, of Midland, passed away peacefully, Sunday, May 31, 2020. He was born March 16, 1936 in Midland, the son of Dorothy M. (Collins) and Max A. Key. He graduated from Midland High School, attended Michigan State University and was a life-long Spartan fan.
Larry spent most of his professional life as a commercial printer and publisher of The Coleman Tribune. He was a civic leader in Coleman, at various times holding positions as mayor, firefighter and fire chief. He was instrumental in forming the Coleman Area Ambulance and was one of the first volunteer EMTs on that service. He was a member of the Coleman Chamber of Commerce and the Jaycees.
Larry was a quiet man and a consummate observer of people. He loved to be outside, whether playing a round of golf, camping or around the pond of his house in Coleman when he was able. He also enjoyed listening to music.
He is survived by his wife, Imogene Key; his children, Kathleen (Mikael) Wipperfeld and Dr. John Key; and grandchildren, Kirsten (Benjamin) von Forell, Kara (Ruairidh Morrison) Wipperfeld, Ryan (Christine) Key and Caitlin Key. He is also survived by his stepdaughters, Sharon McInnis, Sue McInnis and Julie Strait; and step-grandchildren, Sheri Woodcock, Emily Cooper and Matt Cooper.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Timothy Key; as well as stepson, David McInnis.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions a private burial will be held.
Smith-Miner Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Key family; to share a special memory, visit www.smithminer.com



Published in Midland Daily News on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
