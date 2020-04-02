Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Larry A. Moe. View Sign Service Information Wilson MILLER Funeral Home - Midland 4210 N. Saginaw Rd Midland , MI 48640 (989)-839-9966 Send Flowers Obituary

Larry A. Moe

Larry A. Moe, 82, of Midland and Sanford, passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at his home surround by his family. The son of the late Clyde A. and Grace E. (Woodruff) Moe was born in Sanford, Dec. 22, 1937 where he was raised and educated. Larry served in the U.S. Army stationed in Germany. He was employed with Dow Corning Corp as a facilities engineer, retiring in 1996 after 30 years of service. Larry was a lifelong member of Sanford United Methodist Church. He was active with the Sanford Boy Scout troop for many years. He was an Eagle Scout and assisted his four sons in attaining the Eagle rank. He was a member of the Sanford Historical Society. Together Larry and Connie could be found at many of their sons' and grandchildren's events. They were avid supporters of Sanford Meridian High School Wrestling Team from its inception. Larry could build or fix most anything and enjoyed restoring tractors, going fishing and camping and together with Connie they traveled to all 50 states.

Surviving is his wife of 58 years, the former Connie J. Varner whom he married on March 31, 1962 in Sanford United Methodist Church; sons, Duane (Jane) Moe of Sanford, Denis (Laura) Moe of Coleman, Tom (Jennifer) Moe, Chris (Michelle) Moe all of Midland; 13 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; brother, Curtis (Beth) Moe; sister-in-law, Sherry Moe. In addition to his parents, Larry was preceded in death by his brother, Gary Moe; and his faithful companion, Levi.

Private funeral services will take place for the immediate family due to the current health issues. A celebration of Larry's life will be conducted at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the Sanford United Methodist Church or the Sanford Boy Scouts of America troop. Arrangements are under the care of Wilson MILLER Funeral Home.





