William Larry Decator, 90, of Midland died July 11, 2019 in Pittsboro, North Carolina where he was with his family.
Larry was born March 11, 1929 in Big Rapids to the late William and Cecil (Plumpton) Decator.
Larry served our country honorably as a member of the United States Marine Corps
on the USS Palau in the North Sea to prevent invasion by Stalin.
On June 11, 1949 Larry married the love of his life, Shirley Cole.
Larry was the superintendent of the West Side Powerhouse for the Midland Division at Dow Chemical for 32 years. In their spare time Larry and Shirley enjoyed square dancing with their friends.
Larry is survived by his son Larry (Pat) Decator, grandchildren Abbie (Matthew) Mandeville, Scott (Jennifer) Decator, Crystal Petty and William Kamovitch; great grandchildren Autumn and America Mandeville and Jackson Petty and nephew Stephen and niece Sharry (Rick) Castillo.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents, wife, daughter Jill and brother John(Margaret) Decator.
Inurnment will take place at the Midland Memorial Gardens at a later date.
The family is being cared for by Reynolds Jonkhoff Funeral Home and Cremation Services.