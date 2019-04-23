Lawrence G. Silverstein, 90, of Midland, passed peacefully Friday evening, April 19, 2019, at MidMichigan Medical Center surrounded by family. He was born March 19, 1929 in Binghamton, N.Y., the son of Robert L. and Evelyn (Sickler) Silverstein. On April 26, 1952, he married Elizabeth "Betsey" Huener in Johnston City, N.Y. Larry served two tours of duty in the U.S. Navy
during 1946-48 and 1950-52. He graduated magna cum laude from Harpur College in 1954 with a major in chemistry. While working as an Atomic Energy Commission fellow at the University of Rochester, he earned his master's degree in radiation biology.
Larry moved to Midland in 1955 and began working for The Dow Chemical Co., retiring in 1991 from the Dow Corning Corp as an industrial hygienist. During his career, he worked as a radiation safety officer, and also as head of the Radiological Monitoring Units for the Dow Emergency Team. Larry was a member of the Health Physics Society (charter member), the American Industrial Hygiene Association, and the Northeast Michigan Chapter of A.I.H.A. (president). He also served with the Michigan Department of Health, the State Health Commissioner's Radiation Advisory Committee, Midland County Civil Defense Board and was also on the Board of Big Brothers Big Sisters. He and his wife Betsey were active in the Democratic Party, serving as precinct delegates and county committee members. Larry was an active member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, were he served as lector, C.C.D. teacher, Eucharistic minister and parish council member.
Larry maintained his keen wit throughout his life. He will be dearly remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather and a limericist extraordinaire.
He is survived by his sons, William (Lauren) Silverstein, Jeffrey Silverstein all of Midland; daughters, Deborah Silverstein of Kent, Ohio, Mary Jo (Mitch) Oyler of Midland, Susan Elizabeth Moomey of Marion, Barbara (Rob) Bakotich of Rochester; grandchildren, Michael (Lauren) Bakotich of St. Clair Shores, Matthew Bakotich of Warren, Emily Bakotich of Midland, Richard L. (Summer) Moomey of Evart, Kourtney Lynn (Chris) Dice of Midland, Frank (Shana) Silverstein of Midland, Ian Silverstein of Midland, Elizabeth (Joseph) Stanley of Sarasota, Fla.; great-grandchildren, Jakob Bessemer, Alex, Anna, and Evelyn Bakotich, River Lynn Moomey, Lia, Lilly, and Henry Dice, Gabe and Lief Fancy. He was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth in 2016; and his brother, Robert.
The funeral Liturgy will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 3109 Swede Ave. Father Kevin Maksym will officiate with burial in Old Calvary Cemetery. The family will greet friends at Ware-Smith
-Woolever Funeral Home, 1200 W. Wheeler St. on Wednesday from 4-7 p.m., and at the church on Thursday from 10 a.m. until time of services. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Great Lakes Bay Region, Ten16 Recovery Network or Midland's Open Door.