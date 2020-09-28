1/1
Larry G. Marshall
1938 - 2020
Larry G. Marshall
Larry Gerald Marshall, 82 of Midland, died Saturday morning, Sept. 26, 2020 at his home after a lengthy illness with his wife by his side. He was born Jan. 28, 1938 in Midland, son of the late Wendell H. and Hazel Jean (Laney) Marshall. He was a graduate of Midland High School class of 1957 and a graduate of SVSU. Larry was a musician and former teacher at Grinnell Music where he taught fretted instruments. He was a commercial real estate appraiser, attaining the MAI Professional Designation and was on the City of Midland Board of Review for years. Larry was also a former chess champion and member of the Midland Chess Club and was a 32nd Degree Scottish Rite Mason.
Larry is survived by his wife, Elisabeth (Pfefferl); whom he married Nov. 28, 1959 in Midland; daughter, Lori (Paul) Franson of Midland; and grandson, Kyle Franson of Austin, Texas. He is also survived by his brother, Ernie Caldwell of Midland.
Per Larry's request, cremation will take place and no services will take place. Contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Midland County, P.O. Box 1034, Midland, MI 48640 or to the S.O.S. Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 1135, Midland, MI 48641.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Directors.



Published in Midland Daily News on Sep. 28, 2020.
