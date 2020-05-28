Larry Lee Hund
Larry Lee Hund, 78, of Kannapolis, N.C., passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Born Jan. 27, 1942 in Midland, he was the son of the late Lawrence Hund and Laura Shangle Hund Jungman. In addition to his parents, Larry was preceded in death by his son, Larry Lee Hund Jr.
Larry is survived by his loving wife, Jennie Parks Hund; three children, Lianna Curtis and husband Trevor of Kannapolis, N.C., Brett Hund of Niles, Ill., and Terri Weber and husband Andrew of Concord, N.C.; eight grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Larry was retired from the U.S. Army after 20 years of service, where he more than honorably served his country during the Vietnam War. His enjoyments in life were playing guitar, playing golf, but more than anything playing the role of family man as a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. on Monday June 1, 2020 at Whitley's Funeral Home, 1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd. Kannapolis, NC 28083. A graveside service with military honors provided by Cabarrus County Honor Guard will follow at 1 p.m. at Carolina Memorial Park.
Published in Midland Daily News on May 28, 2020.