A memorial service celebrating Jane's life will be held this summer in Midland. Laura Jane Nelson died peacefully in her home on Sunday morning, March 17, 2019 surrounded by her family.Jane was born in Schofield Barracks, Hawaii and later moved to Minnesota where she grew up as a child and then graduated as valedictorian of her high school class at Albert Lea High School. Jane then went on to the University of Minnesota where she graduated with distinction with her Bachelor of Science in English. She then moved to Eugene, Oregon and then Boston, Massachusetts where she taught school and then got married and started her family with Patrick Oriel. After having her first child, Jane then left teaching to become a stay at home Mom.Jane then moved to Midland and had two more children. Later in life Jane then purchased a house with her husband, Lee, in Green Valley, Arizona where they enjoyed getting away from Midland during the winter and hiking and enjoying the sun and outdoors in Arizona.Jane's favorite activities were travelling, tennis, bridge, scrabble and most of all spending time with her beloved husband, Lee. Following Jane's wishes, cremation has taken place and her remains will remain with her family until her husband's death, at which point her remains will be combined with his per her wishes.Jane is survived by her husband, Lee as well as her daughters, Kathy Oriel, M.D. and Laurie Oriel, and was preceded in death by her son, John Alan Oriel. Jane is also survived by her two grandchildren, Evan Oriel and Suzanne Oriel. Jane is survived as well by her three stepchildren, Doug Nelson, Megan Breithaupt, and Warren Nelson.A memorial service celebrating Jane's life will be held this summer in Midland.

Published in Midland Daily News on Mar. 26, 2019

