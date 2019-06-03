Jane's family will be holding a memorial service celebrating her life on Saturday, June 29 at 2 p.m. at Candlestone Assisted Living, 4124 Waldo Avenue, Midland, in the Community Room.



The warmth and kindness their team showed Jane during her stay after a fall touched Mom and contributed to wonderful memories over the last year of her life during her stay here.



The service will be held in the Community Room and a family member will greet attendees at the door since it has an alarm for the safety of their residents.



Jane's family is looking forward to being able to have this memorial tribute to share their memories over her lifetime.