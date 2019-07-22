Laura K. Chase, age 68 of Porter Township, passed away on Friday, July 19, 2019 at her residence in Breckenridge. The daughter of the late Austin and Donna (DeLano) Eaton, Laura was born in Saginaw on Feb. 19, 1951, and was a graduate of Midland High School and attended Northwestern Michigan University. Laura had been employed with The Dow Chemical Company in Midland until retiring in 1996 after 27 years of service. She enjoyed collecting antiques, caring for her dogs, and above all, spending time with her grandchildren. Laura was a Porter Township Board Trustee and a member of the Eagle Ridge Church of God.



Surviving her is husband, Rockford "Rocky" Chase of whom she married on Oct. 24, 1975 in Midland; sons, Joshua (Janie) Chase of Saginaw, Justin (Pam Haapala) Chase of Freeland, Jason (Wynna) Chase of Reese; grandchildren, Allison, Jackson, and Brenna Chase; sister, Becky (Larry) Thurston of Texas; sister in law, Connie Eaton of Midland; as well as many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Laura was preceded in death by her brother, Bruce Eaton.



A celebration of Laura's life will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 24, 2019 from Wilson MILLER Funeral Home with Rev. David VanNorman of Saginaw First Church of God officiating. Interment will be at the Porter Township Cemetery. Family will receive guests at the funeral home on Tuesday from 4 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Memorials may be offered in Laura's memory to the Humane Society of Midland County.



The family has requested that everyone in attendance consider wearing bright clothing to celebrate Laura's love for life.