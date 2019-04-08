Laurell Kuck, 91 of Albuquerque, New Mexico, formerly of Midland, went home to be with her Lord on March 25, 2019. She was born March 10, 1928 in Ft. Dodge, Iowa. Laurell Juengel was married to Robert Kuck Dec. 27, 1950 in Akron, Ohio. He preceded her in death Sept. 2, 1986. In 1951, the Kucks moved to Midland, Michigan where Laurell was an active and faithful member of St. John's Lutheran Church and her community. In 2004, she moved to Albuquerque, where she attended Grace Church.
She is survived by her sons; Grant Kuck of Albuquerque and Kerry Kuck of Denver, Colorado; her sister Marita Seelinger; half-sister Gloria Marquette; and sister-in-law Marcia Juengel. She also leaves behind nephews Kevin Cook, Mike Seelinger, Mark and Joey Juengel, and nieces Sherri Saltis, Jenni Juengel and Jennifer Butler.
Family will receive guests on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 from 4-7 pm. at the Wilson MILLER Funeral Home. Graveside committal service will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Midland City Cemetery.