Laurene attended Christian College before attending the University of Missouri in Columbia. She met Jack Dean Kerr during college and they married in her mother's home when Jack was on furlough from the Navy during WWII. Laurene taught second grade and music in Salisbury, MO until Jack returned from the war.The newlyweds lived in Columbia, MO while Jack obtained his PhD in chemistry. They moved to Midland, in 1955 and found a church home in First United Methodist Church (FUMC) where they were members for over 50 years. Laurene volunteered at FUMC, calling on shut-ins and playing the piano at Kings Daughters home.Always outgoing, Laurene helped start the first Midland Chapter of PEO, a women's group her mother had introduced her to at an early age. She was an active member of PEO for 78 years. She loved the family home on James Drive and loved to welcome others there. She was constantly planning a party ofsome sort. She always wanted everyone to feel comfortable and have a good time, and she had a knack for being a marvelous hostess.Laurene adored her three children and enjoyed her many years with Jack in their Midland home. She was blessed with a perfect sense of pitch and the ability to play the piano by ear, and had a lifelong love of music which she passed on to her children and grandchildren. Most of all, she had a genuine passion for people. She loved to make new friends and she treasured her long-time and lifelong friends.Laurene was an extraordinary woman with a magnetic personality who took pure delight in her family and friends. Her warmth, enthusiasm, laughter, boundless optimism and genuine interest in others made her the perfect hostess, cherished friend and beloved family member. She will be sorely missed and sweetly remembered.Laurene is survived by daughters Alyca Kerr (Phil Steele) and Sarah (Chris) Kok, son Brad Kerr, and grandchildren Ian Kok (Taylor Schneider), Ethan and Robin Kok, and Lauren Kok. She was preceded in death by Jack Kerr, a number of relatives including her siblings, and many dear friends.The family is very thankful for the loving care she received in her later years and especially thanks the staff at Kings Daughters of Midland.A memorial service will be held at First United Methodist Church at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.Friends may visit with the family at Smith-Miner Funeral Home Monday, April 22, 5-7 p.m. and on Tuesday, at the church, from 10 a.m. until the time of service.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First United Methodist Church, 315 West Larkin Street.Online condolences may be left at Laurene Brummall Kerr passed away April 21, 2019 at the age of 96 at Kings Daughters home in Midland. Funeral Home Smith-Miner Funeral Home

2700 W Wackerly St

Midland , MI 48640

