Lauri Frollo-Letson
Lauri Frollo-Letson, 59, of Akron, Mich., formerly of Hemlock, passed away with family by her side at Covenant Health Care in Saginaw on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Lauri was born Dec. 26, 1960 to Martin and Evadeen Frollo. She enjoyed playing board games, going for car rides, playing pool/ping pong, and spending time with family.
Lauri is survived by her parents, Martin Frollo of Hemlock, Evadeen Frollo of Pt. Charlotte, Fla.; brothers, Mike Frollo of Hemlock, Gregg (Norine) Frollo of Akron; half-sister, Jennifer Alloway-Frollo of Hemlock; nieces, Stacy (Joe) Hasse of St. Charles, Heather (Jimmy) Pugh of St. Charles, Michelle (Matt) Oliver of Saginaw; along with aunts, uncles, cousins and great-nieces and nephews.
Lauri was preceded in death by her grandparents, aunts, uncles and great niece Madison Hasse.
A private memorial will take place at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Wilson MILLER Funeral Home.
Published in Midland Daily News on Mar. 25, 2020