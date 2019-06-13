Lawrence Dale Wiersma

Service Information
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Obituary
Lawrence Dale Wiersma, 76, of Sanford, passed peacefully at his home surrounded by family. Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Midland Reformed Church, 1100 N. Saginaw Road with Pastor Michael DeRuyter officiating. Larry's family will receive friends at Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home, 1200 W. Wheeler St. on Friday evening from 4-6 p.m. and at the church on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of services. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider World Renew–DRS, 400 76th St. SW, Byron Center, MI 49315 or at worldrenew.net
Published in Midland Daily News on June 13, 2019
