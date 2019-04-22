Lawrence G. Silverstein, 90, of Midland, died Friday evening, April 19, 2019 at MidMichigan Medical Center. The Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 3109 Swede Avenue. Lawrence's family will receive friends at the Ware Smith Woolever Funeral Home, 1200 W. Wheeler Street on Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. and at the church on Thursday from 10 a.m. until time of services. A complete obituary will follow in Tuesday's edition of the Midland Daily News.