Lawrence G. Thering

Lawrence G. Thering, 66, of Coleman, died at home Monday, May 4, 2020. He was born Oct. 3, 1953 in Midland County, the son of the late Roy and Mary "Alice" (Macklem) Thering. Larry married Susan E. Higbee, Dec. 27, 1980. He retired from Dow Corning Corp in 2009 after more than 30 years of service. Larry was member of the U.S. Army Paratroopers during the Vietnam War. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and reading westerns.

Survivors include his wife, Susan Thering of Coleman; children, Michael and Jessica Thering of Midland, Michelle and Andrew Griswold of Beaverton; grandchildren, Lillian, Harold, Brian, Caitlin; brother, Dennis and Tracee Thering of Newaygo; sisters, Kathleen and Tony Lopez of Mount Pleasant, Maureen and Jody Middleton of Coleman; several nieces and nephews. Larry was preceded in death by his brothers, David and Brian.

With the COVID-19 restrictions, the services for Larry will be private. Burial will take place in Warren Township Cemetery, Coleman. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Coleman VFW Post #1071. O'Laughlin Funeral Home, Inc. is assisting the family with arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store