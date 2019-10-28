Lawrence (Larry) W. Hull, 80, passed away at his home in Cheboygan on Wednesday, Oct. 23.
He is survived by his wife Virginia (Ginny), his daughter Suzanne (Timothy) Cronk of Cheboygan, and his son Michael (Angela) Hull of Oswego, Illinois.
Larry was predeceased by his parents Armor L. Hull and Florence Hull of Midland, Stepmother Alice Hull, brothers Max (Bud), William, Charles (Ed), and sisters Virginia, Waneta, Dorothy, Marjorie, Beverly, and stepsister Katherine Trylch.
Larry was a graduate of the class of 1957 at Midland High School.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Barrier-Free Project Fund of St. Mary Church in Cheboygan.