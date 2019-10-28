Lawrence Hull

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lawrence Hull.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Lawrence (Larry) W. Hull, 80, passed away at his home in Cheboygan on Wednesday, Oct. 23.

He is survived by his wife Virginia (Ginny), his daughter Suzanne (Timothy) Cronk of Cheboygan, and his son Michael (Angela) Hull of Oswego, Illinois.

Larry was predeceased by his parents Armor L. Hull and Florence Hull of Midland, Stepmother Alice Hull, brothers Max (Bud), William, Charles (Ed), and sisters Virginia, Waneta, Dorothy, Marjorie, Beverly, and stepsister Katherine Trylch.

Larry was a graduate of the class of 1957 at Midland High School.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Barrier-Free Project Fund of St. Mary Church in Cheboygan.
Published in Midland Daily News on Oct. 28, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.