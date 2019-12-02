Lee Anger, 89, passed away peacefully on Dec. 1, 2019 in
Saginaw. He was born on May 22, 1930 to the late William and Ocie(Allspaugh) Anger. On Aug. 20, 1955, he married the love of his lifeLily Hughes and spent sixty-four wonderful years together.Lee loved farming, especially beekeeping. He also had a special interestin World War II airplanes. Lee loved to travel to Oshkosh, and also builtchurches in Haiti, Kazakhstan and Panama.Lee is survived by his wife Lily (Hughes) Anger, son Alan (Paula) Anger,daughters Alison (David) Michelson, and Leann Nicholas; grandchildren,Robin (Scott) Simmons, Ryan (Jennifer) Michelson, Stacy (Devin) Mistry,Keith Anger, and Brent (Sara) Schneider; nine greatgrandchildren, andmany nieces and nephews.Lee is predeceased by his brothers and sisters Elroy Anger, ThomasAnger, Clemon Anger, Edith Carlson and Ellen Short.A funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 4,2019 at Smith-Miner Funeral Home with Pastor Ron Comptonofficiating. Friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m. until time ofservice. Burial will take place at Midland Memorial Gardensimmediately following the service.Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to considerMidland Nazarene Church in Lee Anger's honor.Smith-Miner Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Anger Family;to share a special memory please visit smithminer.com
