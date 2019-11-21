Lee Joseph Goulet, 78, of Midland, passed away peacefully at his home, Monday, Nov. 18, 2019. He was born Oct. 15, 1941, in Bay City, to Harold J. and Audrey A. (Little) Goulet.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Billee; their three children, Janine Goulet Nugent, Jackie (Carlos) McGee, Jonna (Jason) Bakus; and six grandchildren, who knew him as Bumpa. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Lawrence.
Lee was a lifelong Midland resident and member of the first graduating class of the new Midland High School in 1959. A three-sport athlete in basketball, baseball and football, he scored the first touchdown at Midland Community Stadium. He received a bachelor's degree from Central Michigan University where he played baseball and football. His career began at First National Bank and Trust in 1959, working his way up from teller to Vice President. On Sept. 27, 1963, he married the love of his life, Billee Jo Shetzley. He later became the owner of Midland Painting Company until his retirement in 2002.
Lee enjoyed golfing, hunting, fishing and spending time at his beloved cabin at the Benmark Club.
His life revolved around his family. His grandkids were his pride and joy and he loved watching them during their sports and activities. He had a close circle of lifelong friends and was an active member in the Midland community.
The family will receive visitors at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 at Smith
-Miner Funeral Home, with a memorial service to follow at 3:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, those planning an expression of sympathy may consider a donation to the MidMichigan Health Foundation's Heart and Vascular Center at https://midmichigan.thankyou4caring.org/caringhearts
.
Smith-Miner Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Goulet family; to share a special memory pleases visit www.smithminer.com