Leo Hal Lewis, 63, of Coleman, died Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 at Stratford Pines in Midland. He was born Jan. 13, 1956 in Midland the son of the late Kenneth and Mary "Verdella" (Walter) Lewis.
Survivors include his son, Joshua D. and Kelli Lewis of Groves, Texas; grandson, Garrick; sisters, Eva Schoon of Kentwood, Della Lewis and Warren Cline of Traverse City; brother, Glen and Penney Lewis of Dickinson, N.D.; several nieces and nephews. Leo was also preceded in death by his brother-in-law, David Schoon.
Cremation has taken place. A service will be held at a later date.
O'Laughlin Funeral Home, Inc. is assisting the family with arrangements.