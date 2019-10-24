Leo Vincent Wilberding, 72, of Beaverton, passed away at his home Monday, Oct. 21, 2019. He was born Sept. 27, 1947 in Shepherd, son of the late Frank and Mary (Moeggenberg) Wilberding. Leo attended Bay City Central High School and graduated in 1966. Soon after, he was drafted by the U.S. Army
, serving in Vietnam. During that time, Leo was wounded in action and awarded the Purple Heart
and two Bronze Stars
. He faithfully served his country for two years and was honorably discharged June 6, 1969. Leo then began his 30 year career with General Motors
as a welder and member of the UAW Local 659, retiring Oct. 1, 1999. Leo loved helping people and was proud to be Big Brothers Big Sisters Mentor for Community Mental Health of Central Michigan. He greatly enjoyed being outdoors, hunting, football and playing cards, especially Texas Hold 'Em, with the Wazny's. Leo was also very passionate about aviculture and raised peafowl, pheasants and various other birds.
He is survived by his daughter, Tonia (Phillip) Wendt Jr.; and grandchildren, Tyler, Madison, and Brendan Wendt all of Battle Creek. Leo is also survived by his siblings, Rosella (Robert) Mikols, Rita (Leon) Stanley all of Midland, Roger (Connie) Wilberding of Flint, Ruth Ann Kendziorski, Frank (Cindy) Wilberding all of Midland, Mary Jane Eicher of Ann Arbor, Therese (Jesse) Fitzgibbon of Auburn, Barbara (Robert) Haddix of Linwood, Richard Wilberding of Midland, and Lori (Patrick) Murphy of Sanford; and 72 nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers Edward, Albert and William Wilberding.
A memorial Mass for Leo will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 3109 Swede Ave. with Father Rob Howe officiating. His family will receive friends at the church on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Vietnam Veterans of America. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Ware-Smith
-Woolever Funeral Directors.