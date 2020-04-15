Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leon E. Lewis. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Leon E. Lewis

Leon E. Lewis, 91, of Coleman, died Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at MidMichigan Medical Center-Gratiot. He was born Nov. 5, 1928 in Coleman, the son of the late Fred and Emma (Clarke) Lewis. Leon married Grace "Mary" Mapes June 12, 1953 at the Geneva Hope Methodist Church in Midland County. He was a lifetime farmer in the Coleman Area and retired from The Dow Chemical Co. in 1983, after more than 30 years of employment. He served with the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He enjoyed country living.

Survivors include his children, Paul Lewis of Coleman, Wayne and Kim Lewis of Farwell, Marlene and Tim Hardesty of Brighton, Fay and Brad Lewis of Coleman, Philip and Mary Lewis of Coleman; 16 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. Leon was preceded in death by his wife, Mary; granddaughter, Ann Marie Scholten; brothers, Edward "Bill", George and Ralph Lewis.

Private services will be held at a later date. Burial will take place in Warren Township Cemetery, Coleman. O'Laughlin Funeral Home, Inc. is assisting the family with arrangements.

Published in Midland Daily News on Apr. 15, 2020

