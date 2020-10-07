Leon L. Andrews

Leon L. Andrews, of Coleman, died Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020 at Pioneer Estates in Clare. He was born May 23, 1939, in Union Township, the son of the late Gerald and Alverna (Rellinger) Andrews. Leon married Barbara J. Gross, Dec. 7, 1962 in Rosebush.

Leon began his career working on John Deere equipment for McGuires in Clare. He then worked for Sears, retiring in 1998 after 34 years of service. Leon was also a lifetime farmer in Isabella County. In his youth, Leon raced cars. He and Barb enjoyed traveling all through the states for many years. Leon was always willing to help out his friends and neighbors.

Survivors include his wife, Barb of Coleman; sons, Phillip and Lori Andrews of Cedar Springs, Gerald and Pam Andrews of Coleman, Steve and Jenny Andrews of Coleman; 14 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Louise Andrews of Clare; several nieces and nephews. Leon was preceded in death by his brother, Eugene Andrews.

Private services will be held. Burial will take place in Riverlawn Cemetery, Denver Township.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to MidMichigan Home Care Hospice.

O'Laughlin Funeral Home, Inc. is assisting the family with arrangements.



