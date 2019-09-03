Leona J. Falkenstein, 100, of Midland, died Sunday morning Sept. 1, 2019 at Meridian Acres in Sanford. She was born June 4, 1919 in Midland, the daughter of the late Clare and Lillian (McLean) Bissell. Leona grew up in Breckenridge and graduated from Breckenridge High School. Later she attended Ferris College where she studied business. On Sept. 27, 1940, she married William John Falkenstein in Midland. Leona, along with her husband, owned and operated Falkenstein General Store in Ingersoll Township. She retired as office manager from the Midland County Health Department and had served for sixteen years as a Midland County Commissioner. Leona also served on Midland County Council on Aging, Pinecrest Farms Board and was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church.



She is survived by her son W. James (Jane) Falkenstein of Hope; grandchildren: Chris (Roger) Heath, Beth Chiola all of Livonia, Debbie (Bob) Magnuson of Flowery Branch, GA, Mel (Erin) Nearing of Macomb and Jeffrey Falkenstein of Wolverine; great grandchildren: Megan and Mitchell Heath, Madeline Chiola, Sarah and Logan Magnuson and Samantha and Will Nearing.



In addition to her parents, Leona was preceded in death by her husband William John Falkenstein on March 25, 1976; daughters, Sandra (Fred) Nearing on Sept. 9, 2012, Janis K. Falkenstein on June 23, 2016 and by a sister Norma (Harold) Brennan.



Funeral services for Leona will take place 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019 at the Ware Smith Woolever Funeral Chapel, 1200 West Wheeler St. Pastor John Pohanka will officiate with interment to follow in Midland Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Leona's family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 3-7 p.m. and again on Thursday from 10 a.m. until time of the service. Rather than flowers, those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Midland County Senior Services, Americans Home Health & Hospice Care or Midland County Pinecrest Farms.