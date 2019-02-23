Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leona Mae Pabst-Bryll-Harrod. View Sign





Family was the most important element of her life. She was so thrilled to meet and spend time with her great grandchildren, Isaac and Sofie Rose this past October. The moms Alexis traveled from London and Ashley arrived from Napa. What fun we had – her home was transformed into a nursery with her loving eye enjoying every moment.



A career woman ahead of her time, Leona worked from the time she was 15 until 82, starting at Newberry's as the lead decorator of pastries with a line up for her edible creations. Then on to Michigan Bell where she held many positions from a switch board operator, into management and concluded in Marketing. She ended her career at Audio Aid RX, a field that was close to her heart since she had dealt with a hearing loss at an early age and too wore a hearing aid.



She had famous sayings that were passed down from her family too numerous to mention but here are just a few: Take pride in what you do; and think before you speak; Two wrongs don't make a right; turn the other cheek; Obey the Golden Rule and it'll come back to you. Before you judge someone, put yourself in their shoes. But for the Grace of God go I – he gave us the right to choose.



She loved laughter, dancing, cooking, baking, & being with her family. She was direct, determined with a love of beautiful things. Kind & generous with a rare gift of empathy and an ability to understand an others perspective. Our wonderful memories are numerous and one of the gifts she left to her extended family and friends which will remain a treasure to all.



She will be greatly missed by her 3 children: daughter Cindy & son in-law Larry Teplin; son Larry Bryll & daughter in-law Debbie; & daughter Toni & son in-law Wayne Hock, Grand Children: Alexis, Ashley, Josh, Melissa, Jessie,Mitchell, & Penny. Great Grand Children: Sofie Rose, Isaac, & Nathan. She was Preceded in Death by: Parents: William & Florence Pabst; Brother: LeRoy Pabst, Sister: Delores Stanchfield; Sisters: Cleabella, & Lucille Pabst.



A private ceremony was held February 12, 2019 at



Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the family in her name.



On line condolences may be left at Why can't mothers live forever? We were convinced we had a mother that would be the first. However, 95 is a wonderful gift and she was amazed and appreciative every day that she had lived to enjoy her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and of course her numerous friends and extended family. Leona Mae Pabst-Bryll-Harrod, of Midland, Michigan passed away Friday, February 8th surrounded by her loving fam­ily. She was born in Gaylord, Michigan December 15, 1923 to the proud parents of William & Florence Pabst. Her father had to walk waist deep in a snow storm to get the doctor. Because of the heavy snow, Bill & the doctor returned to their home in a horse drawn sleigh. Leona always loved the winter so it is fitting that she exits this world as she entered it!Family was the most important element of her life. She was so thrilled to meet and spend time with her great grandchildren, Isaac and Sofie Rose this past October. The moms Alexis traveled from London and Ashley arrived from Napa. What fun we had – her home was transformed into a nursery with her loving eye enjoying every moment.A career woman ahead of her time, Leona worked from the time she was 15 until 82, starting at Newberry's as the lead decorator of pastries with a line up for her edible creations. Then on to Michigan Bell where she held many positions from a switch board operator, into management and concluded in Marketing. She ended her career at Audio Aid RX, a field that was close to her heart since she had dealt with a hearing loss at an early age and too wore a hearing aid.She had famous sayings that were passed down from her family too numerous to mention but here are just a few: Take pride in what you do; and think before you speak; Two wrongs don't make a right; turn the other cheek; Obey the Golden Rule and it'll come back to you. Before you judge someone, put yourself in their shoes. But for the Grace of God go I – he gave us the right to choose.She loved laughter, dancing, cooking, baking, & being with her family. She was direct, determined with a love of beautiful things. Kind & generous with a rare gift of empathy and an ability to understand an others perspective. Our wonderful memories are numerous and one of the gifts she left to her extended family and friends which will remain a treasure to all.She will be greatly missed by her 3 children: daughter Cindy & son in-law Larry Teplin; son Larry Bryll & daughter in-law Debbie; & daughter Toni & son in-law Wayne Hock, Grand Children: Alexis, Ashley, Josh, Melissa, Jessie,Mitchell, & Penny. Great Grand Children: Sofie Rose, Isaac, & Nathan. She was Preceded in Death by: Parents: William & Florence Pabst; Brother: LeRoy Pabst, Sister: Delores Stanchfield; Sisters: Cleabella, & Lucille Pabst.A private ceremony was held February 12, 2019 at Smith -Miner Funeral Home.Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the family in her name.On line condolences may be left at smithminer.com

Funeral Home Smith-Miner Funeral Home

2700 W Wackerly St

Midland , MI 48640

(989) 832-8844 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Midland Daily News on Feb. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to today's Obituaries for Midland Daily News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close