Leonard Michael Hudock, 92, of Midland, died peacefully Tuesday evening, May 7, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born Jan. 17, 1927 in York Run, Pa., son of the late Steve and Anna (Roberts) Hudock. Leonard was raised and educated in York Run and went on to serve in the U.S. Marine Corps during both World War II and the Korean Conflict. He moved to Midland in 1946. Leonard married the former Helen Barron on May 30, 1953 in Uniontown, Pa. She preceded him in death Oct. 13, 2008. He retired from The Dow Chemical Co. in 1986 after 40 years of service. Leonard was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church and belonged to the Usher's Club for many years. Leonard was a long standing member of the Michigan High School Athletic Association, a former member of the Midland Elks Lodge
#1610 and the Midland American Legion Berryhill Post #165. He enjoyed woodworking and spending time with his family.
Survivors include his son, Michael Hudock of Albuquerque, N.M.; daughters, Deb (Paul) Perry of Midland, Bobbie Hudock Kendralla of Columbus, Ohio and Becky (Emerson) Corbat of Midland; grandchildren, Brett Perry, Eddie Kendralla, Michael Kendralla, Lisa Siebel and Wes (Samantha) Corbat; great-grandchildren, Emma, Jenna and Hanna Siebel. He is also survived by one sister, Delores Robertson. In addition to his parents and wife Helen, Leonard was preceded in death by one sister and five brothers.
In keeping with Leonard's wishes, cremation has taken place and memorial services will be scheduled at a later date. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Ware-Smith
-Woolever Funeral Directors.