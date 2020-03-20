Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leonard L. Jenkins. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Leonard L. Jenkins

Leonard L. Jenkins, 80, of Coleman, died Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Robinwood Landing in Lansing. He was born in Wise Township, Nov. 3, 1939 the son of the late Jasper and Elsie (Woodward) Jenkins. He married Judy (Vick) Densmore March 11, 1983. She preceded him in death Dec. 16, 2013. Leonard had served with the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.

Survivors include his children, Jessie and Stephanie Jenkins of Roanoke, Ind., Kevin Jenkins of Clare, Sandy and Gordon Clunn of Cypress, Texas, Angela Jenkins of Honor, Deanna Jenkins of Traverse City; stepchildren, Ray and Vickie Densmore of Midland, Darlene and Robert Barr of Buffalo, Wyo., Barbara Densmore of Lansing; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by brothers, Arthur, Jessie, Cleo, Donald, Burges, Floyd, Charles and Earl; sisters, Marie Owens, Nona Weck, Flora Johnson, Lavina Brown.

Memorial services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to the Coleman VFW Post #1071 or the Coleman Veterans' Memorial. O'Laughlin Funeral Home, Inc. is assisting the family with arrangements.

