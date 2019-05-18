Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leroy Baker. View Sign Service Information Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home - Midland 1200 W. Wheeler St Midland , MI 48640 (989)-631-2292 Send Flowers Obituary





Leroy graduated from Midland High School in 1942 and enlisted into the Army in 1943 where he served in the 250th Station Hospital while in England and Germany. Upon coming back to Midland, he returned to work at The Dow Chemical Co. for nearly 40 years. He worked in many departments including the mail department, Corporate Industrial Relations, Manpower and medical department. Along the way, he met and fell in love with Bernice Waddell and were married May 3, 1947. They were married for 61 years before her passing in 2008.



During his life, Leroy was a charter member of Aldersgate United Methodist Church. He was very active in the Masons Centre Lodge #273, where he was Worshipful Master and a Life Member, the Royal Arch #269 and the Scottish Rite Bay City Consistory. He was also involved with the Eastern Star.



Leroy enjoyed building and over the years built several houses, additions and a cottage at Higgins Lake. He made sure his girls knew how to swing a hammer and use a saw (and also enjoyed freshly baked cookies they made, too). Some of his favorite memories were of the trips the family took together to Disneyland, Yellowstone Park and many places in Michigan.



Leroy is survived by his daughters, Sandra Baker, Royleen VanEver, Connie (Stan) Menerey, Denise (Richard) Ciaravino, Tamara (Larry) Lloyd and Yvonne Rousseau; grandchildren, Travis (Amanda), Wesley (Lisa), Russell, Colleen (Eric), Emily, Amanda (John), Jennifer (Geoff) and Brooke; and great-grandchildren, Tillie, Aubrie, Mollie, Aydin, Mackezie, Noel, Kairi and Elizabeth. He is also survived by his brother-in-law, Arthur Pomranky; and sister-in-law, Leota Cottrell.



In addition to being preceded in death by his wife, Bernice; and his parents; were his siblings and their spouses, Ivan (Donna), Vivian Pomranky, Donald, and Ervin (Virginia). Also preceding him was his granddaughter, Alyssa.



Smith -Woolever Funeral Home. Our thanks to the many employees at Brookdale who took loving care of Leroy during his stay.

