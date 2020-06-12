Dr. Leroy LaederDr. Leroy Laeder went home to be with his Lord and Savior, June 10, 2020 in Midland where he made his home the last 54 years.He was born May 12, 1932, in Harbor Beach, the son of William and Irma (Riedel) Laeder. At age 13 he left home to attend Concordia High School in River Forest, Ill., from which he graduated in 1949. He then graduated from Concordia Teachers College (now Concordia University Chicago) in 1953. He later received his M.Ed., Ed.S and Ed.D degrees in administration and curriculum development.He began his teaching career in a one room schoolhouse, teaching all eight grades at Holy Ghost Lutheran School in Monroe and serving as principal until 1960. He then accepted a position at Grace Lutheran School in Auburn, serving as principal and teacher. In 1966 he received a call to St. John's Lutheran School, Midland, to serve as principal and teacher of the junior high grades where he served for 29 years. He retired from there after 42 years of teaching in 1995. In all his parishes he was actively involved in music (organist), athletics and Bible class teaching. In retirement he served as an adjunct professor of education at Concordia University in Ann Arbor.Dr. Laeder served on the Church Extension Board of the Michigan District of the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod from 1963-1970. He was actively involved in the school accreditation process, serving as chairman of the Michigan District's Accrediting Commission and a commissioner for National Lutheran School Accreditation and the Michigan Non-Public Schools Accreditation Association.He received the Administrator of the Year Award from the Michigan District Lutheran Principals' Conference in 1995.Dr. Laeder is survived by his wife, Betty (Sachs), the love of his life of 66 years whom he married in 1954 at Holy Ghost Lutheran Church in Monroe, Mich.; his seven children, Janet (David) Thompson of Midland, Robert of Ann Arbor, Alan of Chelsea, Audrey (Tim) Marcis of North Carolina and Karen (Aundre) Collins of Detroit; 16 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Verna Trosien of Brownstown Township and Marjory Steinke and her husband Thomas of Monroe; and brother-in-law, Wilbur Sachs of Monroe; plus many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Lucille Fry; his infant son, Donald; his in-laws, Clarence and Clara Sachs; and daughter-in-law, Katie Laeder.He will be fondly remembered for his sense of humor and his dumb jokes. In his younger years he was often mistaken as Johnny Carson's twin.His interests included camping, gardening, genealogy and mission work. He made three mission trips to Tisovec, Slovakia, working at the Lutheran High School there.He coached Babe Ruth baseball for several years and played fast pitch or slow pitch softball for many years. In Monroe he played on an All-Star fast pitch softball team that challenged Eddie Feiner and his four man softball team. The King and His Court won the game.Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at St. John's Lutheran Church with Pastor Josh Parsons officiating. Interment to follow at Chapel Hill Cemetery, Freeland. Leroy's family will receive friends 4-7 p.m. on Monday June 15 at St. John's Lutheran Church and on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until time of service. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider St. John's Lutheran Church or School or to Lutheran Hour Ministries. Arrangements were entrusted to the care of Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Directors. THERE WILL BE NO VISITATION AT THE FUNERAL HOME.