Lesta R. AddingtonLesta R. Addington, 85, went to be with the Lord, July 14, 2020 at Country Square Assisted Living in Auburn. The daughter of the late Edna E. (Smith) Willsie and Carl D. Holsinger was born May 17, 1935 and was raised in Midland.She was a gifted homemaker that loved cooking, baking, gardening and sewing. Lesta delighted in studying and reading the Bible. Her place of worship for most of her life was Midland Community Church of the Nazarene.As a young girl she worked at Kresge Dime Store on Main Street in Midland. Lesta graduated from Midland High School class of 1953, then worked at The Dow Chemical Co. in the personnel department.She married Orlo L. Rellinger on Sept. 11, 1954 and lived in Kansas while Orlo served in the military. Following the service they moved back to Midland where they worked together to remodel & build several new homes while they raised their two children.In 1973 they picked up roots and moved to Prescott, Ariz. to continue in the building trade. She also worked at the local blouse factory in Prescott.A few years later she and her children moved back to Midland. Lesta met and married James Addington. They loved spending time with their young grandchildren and traveled across the country and spent many winters in Florida and Arizona.Lesta had a radiant smile and an incredible sense of humor. Even when speech was minimal following numerous strokes, she could pull out a funny with her eyes, mannerisms a one-liner and surprise us all.She is survived by her son, Lavon (Kerry) Rellinger of Kawkawlin; daughter, Aleta (Timothy) Saxton of Midland; grandchildren, Christina (Bob) Graham of Indianapolis, Ind., Jennifer (Matt) Blickensdorf of Phoenix, Ariz., Travis Saxton of Midland; several great-grandchildren; sisters, Shirley Larson, Gloria (Randy) Scharich; nieces and nephews, Kathy, Karen, Danny, Lisa, Pam, Mike Sugar, Jessica and Kindra.In addition to her parents, Lesta was preceded in death by brother and sister-in-law, Carl and Mary Holisinger; and brother-in-law, Edwin Larson.A special thank you to the staff at Pinecrest in Midland and C.J. and Marybeth at Country Square in Auburn for all the love and care they provided.Private burial has taken place in Midland Memorial Gardens Cemetery, and there will be no other services. Arrangements are under the care of Wilson MILLER Funeral Home, Inc.