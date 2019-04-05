Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lester Behmlander. View Sign

Lester Christian Behmlander received his crown of glory at his home in Sanford, Wednesday, April 3, 2019. He was born to the late Christian and Alma Mildred Behmlander, March 6, 1936 in a farm house in Amelith, Mich.



He is survived by his two children and five grandchildren: Chris (Regina) Behmlander and their sons Devereaux, Callaghan, Reilly of Center Point, Iowa, and Kendra (Steve) Yahrmarkt and their sons Spencer and Carson of Sanford.



He is also survived by brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Clifford Fuller of Washington, Sharon Steinhoff of New York, Richard Steinhoff and Ervin Kuch of Bay City, Sandy (Don) Hughes of Reese, Sally (Dan) Sylvester of Glennie, Mavis Behmlander of Midland, Ellen Steinhoff of Bay City, and Shirley Rinas of Sanford; along with many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his sister, Maletta Rinas; his brother, Vernon Behmlander; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, LaDoris Fuller, DeWayne Steinhoff, Carol Sylvester, Judy Kuch, John Steinhoff and Clarence Rinas.



Lester graduated from T.L. Handy High School and worked as a mechanic, eventually owning his own service station in Auburn. He was also a competitive drag racer and a member of the Cam Snappers car club. He was a member of the National Guard, the Williams Township Fire Department and coached little league baseball with his brother. After he retired from The Dow Chemical Co. in 1993, he continued to be the fixer of many things, and enjoyed riding his bike, watching his grandkids' events and sitting on his porch watching nature.



Funeral and committal services will be held 12 p.m., Saturday, April 6, 2019 at the Auburn Chapel of Cunningham-Taylor Funeral Home, Inc. The Rev. Roger Stauffer will officiate with creamation to follow after. Les' family will receive friends at the Auburn Chapel on Saturday morning from 10 a.m. until time of service. Those planning an expression of sympathy, envelopes for the donor's favorite charity will be available.

Funeral Home Auburn Chapel-Cunningham-Taylor F.H.'s Inc.

312 W. Midland Rd P. O. Box 394

Auburn , MI 48611

